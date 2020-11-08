One COVID-19 death, 662 cases reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has died from COVID-19 and 662 new cases were reported in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the death of an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County. Yesterday’s report was incorrect in reporting the death of a 90-year old female from Summers County. The state has a total of 502 deaths as of Sunday, Nov. 8.

WV DHHR officials report a total of 28,404 COVID-19 cases, with 25,715 confirmed cases and 2,689 probable cases. There are 6,872 active cases and 21,032 West Virginians.

Mingo county is the only county in red on the County Alert System map. With 11 counties in orange, including Jefferson, Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral, Marshall, Tyler, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Lincoln and Wyoming.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (220), Berkeley (1,921), Boone (454), Braxton (89), Brooke (291), Cabell (1,830), Calhoun (38), Clay (75), Doddridge (78), Fayette (847), Gilmer (117), Grant (211), Greenbrier (252), Hampshire (175), Hancock (277), Hardy (119), Harrison (757), Jackson (459), Jefferson (748), Kanawha (4,162), Lewis (155), Lincoln (304), Logan (837), Marion (492), Marshall (571), Mason (199), McDowell (176), Mercer (912), Mineral (344), Mingo (740), Monongalia (2,513), Monroe (279), Morgan (185), Nicholas (215), Ohio (786), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (77), Preston (272), Putnam (1,143), Raleigh (978), Randolph (480), Ritchie (71), Roane (120), Summers (173), Taylor (183), Tucker (69), Tyler (81), Upshur (310), Wayne (682), Webster (42), Wetzel (270), Wirt (59), Wood (1013), Wyoming (428).

WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing today in the following counties:

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM , Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV

Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Street, Moundsville, WV 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mingo Central High School, 1000 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Ave, Williamson, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Poca High School Driving Range, 1 Dot Way, Poca, WV

Wetzel County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Hornet Highway, Hundred, WV

