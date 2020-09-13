One new death, 178 new positive COVID-19 cases in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials have reported another death related to COVID-19 and 178 additional COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the death of an 81-year old female from Logan County.

Yesterday, state health officials had confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Jackson County and a 74-year old male from Marion County.

This marks the state’s 266th death since the start of the pandemic.

As of 10 a.m., Sept. 13, the West Virginia DHHR has confirmed a total of 12,699 positive cases of COVID-19, with 3,143 active cases and 9,290 West Virginians who have recovered.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (36), Berkeley (872), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (654), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (470), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (117), Hampshire (95), Hancock (137), Hardy (75), Harrison (320), Jackson (228), Jefferson (403), Kanawha (1,985), Lewis (37), Lincoln (139), Logan (544), Marion (243), Marshall (139), Mason (124), McDowell (80), Mercer (379), Mineral (149), Mingo (301), Monongalia (1,691), Monroe (144), Morgan (44), Nicholas (66), Ohio (328), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (56), Preston (142), Putnam (399), Raleigh (415), Randolph (230), Ritchie (9), Roane (41), Summers (28), Taylor (113), Tucker (16), Tyler (15), Upshur (58), Wayne (317), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (333), Wyoming (80).

