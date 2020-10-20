Coronavirus Updates

One new death, 23 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials are reporting one person has died from COVID-19 in Kanawha County today.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has confirmed the death of a 79-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 103.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, there are 23 new COVID-19 cases, making the new total to 3,465 cases. Active cases decreased to 959; 31 less than from Monday, Oct. 19. Recovery numbers have increased by 53, meaning 2,403 Kanawha County residents have recovered from the virus.

