One reported COVID-19 death, 160 reported cases in 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting one COVID-19 death and 160 new reported cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is confirming the death of an 81-year old female from Kanawha County. This death marks West Virginia’s 358th COVID-19 related death.

State health officials are reporting 160 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. As of Oc. 4, there are 16,628 total cases, with 4,228 active cases. Since Oct. 3, there have been 11,982 West Virginians who have recovered from COVID-19.

The daily positivity rate is also 1.97%, the first time it’s been under two percent in weeks. The cumulative positivity rate percent is 2.75%.

The WV DHHR will be hosting free COVID-19 testing locations Monday, Oct. 5 in Cabell, Taylor and Upshur counties:

Cabell County, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington

Taylor County, Oct. 5, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton

Upshur County, Oct. 5, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon

Number of cases per county:Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,093), Boone (254), Braxton (13), Brooke (118), Cabell (894), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (652), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (133), Hampshire (111), Hancock (154), Hardy (96), Harrison (443), Jackson (291), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,874), Lewis (41), Lincoln (187), Logan (650), Marion (301), Marshall (185), Mason (147), McDowell (96), Mercer (438), Mineral (176), Mingo (398), Monongalia (2,099), Monroe (151), Morgan (62), Nicholas (124), Ohio (383), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (627), Raleigh (559), Randolph (269), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (143), Tucker (42), Tyler (17), Upshur (117), Wayne (420), Webster (8), Wetzel (66), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (129).

