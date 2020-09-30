One Spring Hill Elementary employee tests positive for COVID-19, seven employees asked to quarantine

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools officials are asking five cooks and two custodians to quarantine after one of the cooks at Spring Hill Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Cabell County Schools official, the cook who tested positive last worked on Friday, Sept. 25.

The school has completed contract tracing in cooperation with the district’s chief health officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. County school officials say those who came in direct contact with the cook have been notified.

At this time, Spring Hill Elementary remains open and continues to be on the blended learning schedule.

