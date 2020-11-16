‘Operation Drumstick’ kicks off in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Monday is day one of ‘Operation Drumstick’ and hundreds are getting tested ahead of the holidays.

The goal is to test as many as possible before people gather with family for Thanksgiving in hopes of preventing cases from rising even higher.

“We’re hitting a surge well before we anticipated it, so we have to do something to get this under control,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The testing also comes after Kanawha County saw its largest one-day spike on Sunday with 134 new positive cases and 988 active cases.

“It is alarming because we had a huge one-day spike two weeks before a major holiday,” Young explained, “So, if these numbers continue to rise, we will see hospitalizations.”

Of course, families want to gather for Thanksgiving. But Young says this isn’t the year to do so. However, if you do choose to be around family, get tested first and practice social distancing and good hygiene when you do meet.

“West Virginia needs to follow the guidelines. If we do this correctly we can avoid a full on shutdown.” Young said.

Testing will continue the following days in Kanawha County:

Nov. 17: Quincy Center in Belle, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nov. 18: Kanawha-Charleston Health Department in Charleston, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Nov. 19: Schoenbaum Center in Charleston, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.