Over 1,300 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., on May 31, there have been 97,387 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,002 total cases and 75 deaths.
At least 1,301 Mountain State residents have recovered from the coronavirus. There are currently 626 active cases.
In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (296/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (62/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (4/0), Fayette (48/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (28/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (175/5), Kanawha (226/2), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (44/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (99/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio order signed to reopen daycare centers; officially reopen Sunday
- Over 1,300 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19
- Coronavirus puts halt on WV trail projects
- Cabin fever brings largest turnout to car club ride up Gauley Mountain
- Very wet May ends on dry note! Enjoy!
- DHHR reports slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases
- Louisville PD apologizes for targeting news crew at protest
- National Guard activated, moving into Columbus; curfew announced
- Americans return to space in their own ride!
- Juvenile charged in Huntington homicide