Over 1,600 Mountain State residents receive free COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia officials offered free testing in several Mountain State counties, testing over 1,600.

Preliminary reports show the two-day testing included 468 residents tested in Cabell County, 291 in Hancock County, 248 in Mingo County and 477 in Randolph County.

Also, 64 residents in McDowell County and 66 in Monroe County participated in Governor Jim Justice’s free COVID-19 community testing.

The testing, part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations, was offered by the Governor’s Office, DHHR, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the WV National Guard.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on June 27, there have been 165,110 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,782 total cases and 93 deaths. At least 2,056 West Virginians have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (431/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (113/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (59/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (217/5), Kanawha (284/8), Lewis (16/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (42/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (33/0), Mineral (53/2), Mingo (14/3), Monongalia (152/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (84/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (60/14), Putnam (50/1), Raleigh (46/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (69/5), Wyoming (7/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories