People 70 years and older receive COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center people 70 years or older were excited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s really exciting… I think the state has done a wonderful job,” said Patrick Bond of Kanawha County.

Over one thousand people 70 years or older recieved their first Pfizer dose of the vaccine in hopes of a more normal and safe way of life.

Daughter of Lesta Knuckles says she feels relieved that her mother has her shot.

“I’m glad she got it…because with her age she needed it,” said Teresa Clark of Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department partnered with CAMC to help administer 1,000 doses just today. They also partnered with West Virginia Health Right to administer vaccines through a new drive-through system.

“Because we are taking care of an older population, a lot of people have difficulty with ambulation sometimes. So, staying in the car makes it a lot easier for them to get immunized,” said Dr. Greg Clarke, the West Virginia Health Right Medical Director.

West Virginia continues to lead the county in vaccination numbers per capita and local health departments say they don’t plan to slow down.

“I think it’s very telling where we are in West Virginia as far as getting shots in arms. The thing that’s encouraging to me is that there are still so many people that want the vaccine,” said Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

And many of this generation receiving the shot say this isn’t anything new.

“Many of the people getting the shots now got polio shots when we were young. And it was new. So, we understand it and are not afraid of it,” said Bond.

And they hope younger generations are not afraid of it as well.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department plans to vaccinate those who are 65 years and older next week.