Positive COVID-19 cases reported at three Cabell County schools

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School District is reporting postive cases at three different schools in the district.

Cabell Midland High School – An individual at Cabell Midland High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Friday, October 16, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 27 additional people at Cabell Midland High School have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the individual who tested positive. Cabell Midland High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

Huntington High School – Two individuals attending Huntington High School have tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No additional quarantines were determined to be needed. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

Culloden Elementary School – An individual at Culloden Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No additional quarantines were determined to be needed. Culloden Elementary School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

