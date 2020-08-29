Record 10 new WV COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Ten people – a new record – have died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours in West Virginia.

None of the victims’s demographics have been released and are as follows:

40-year-old man from Kanawha County

70-year-old woman from Taylor County

86-year-old man from Logan County

52-year-old man from Wayne County

73-year-old man from Cabell County

77-year-old woman from Grant County

42-year-old woman from Kanawha County

71-year-old man from Monroe County

77-year-old man from Monroe County

88-year-old woman from Nicholas County

This brings the total deaths to 212 in the state, with 9,967 total cases.

“Each death reported is a heartbreaking reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies as we mourn this loss to both the families and our state.”

