Record 10 new WV COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus in West Virginia
(AP GRAPHICSBANK) Coronavirus West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Ten people – a new record – have died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours in West Virginia.

None of the victims’s demographics have been released and are as follows:

  • 40-year-old man from Kanawha County
  • 70-year-old woman from Taylor County
  • 86-year-old man from Logan County
  • 52-year-old man from Wayne County
  • 73-year-old man from Cabell County
  • 77-year-old woman from Grant County
  • 42-year-old woman from Kanawha County
  • 71-year-old man from Monroe County
  • 77-year-old man from Monroe County
  • 88-year-old woman from Nicholas County

This brings the total deaths to 212 in the state, with 9,967 total cases.

“Each death reported is a heartbreaking reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies as we mourn this loss to both the families and our state.”

