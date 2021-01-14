Recovered cases are up and active cases are down in Kanawha County

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Charleston Health Department announced that active cases are at 1,989 on Thursday, up 1 since Wednesday.

There are 10,151 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 36 cases since Wednesday. Recovered cases are at 7953, up 34 from Wednesday.

There has been one more death, an 80-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 209.