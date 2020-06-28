Recovered COVID-19 cases over 2,100

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., June 28, there have been 167,570 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,832 total cases and 93 deaths.
At least 2,109 Mountain State residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
State confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (432/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (115/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (59/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (60/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (219/5), Kanawha (292/9), Lewis (17/0), Lincoln (7/0), Logan (23/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (41/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (36/0), Mineral (53/2), Mingo (14/3), Monongalia (153/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (87/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (60/15), Putnam (51/1), Raleigh (50/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (15/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (75/8) and Wyoming (7/0) (Includes Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case).
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
