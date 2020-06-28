Recovered COVID-19 cases over 2,100

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., June 28, there have been 167,570 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,832 total cases and 93 deaths.

At least 2,109 Mountain State residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

State confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (432/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (115/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (59/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (60/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (219/5), Kanawha (292/9), Lewis (17/0), Lincoln (7/0), Logan (23/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (41/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (36/0), Mineral (53/2), Mingo (14/3), Monongalia (153/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (87/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (60/15), Putnam (51/1), Raleigh (50/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (15/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (75/8) and Wyoming (7/0) (Includes Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories