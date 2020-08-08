Recovered COVID cases top 5,600 in Mountain State, four additional deaths recorded

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, at least 5,609 West Virginians have recovered from the coronavirus.

DHHR reports as of 10 a.m., Aug. 8, there have been 317,763 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,563 total cases. There are currently 1,823 active cases. This is an increase of 130 cases since yesterday’s update.

West Virginia also recorded four new deaths related to the virus, bringing the state’s total to 131.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Cabell County, a 38-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County, and a 77-year old female from Fayette County. “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the deaths of these four West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (666/27), Boone (100/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (380/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (144/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (118/1), Greenbrier (92/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (107/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (216/3), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (287/7), Kanawha (898/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (88/0), Logan (221/0), Marion (182/4), Marshall (127/4), Mason (54/0), McDowell (57/1), Mercer (182/0), Mineral (118/2), Mingo (170/2), Monongalia (921/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (263/3), Pendleton (38/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (103/21), Putnam (192/1), Raleigh (220/7), Randolph (204/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (10/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (201/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (233/12), Wyoming (31/0).

Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories