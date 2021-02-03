Recovery numbers continue to rise in Kanawha County

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) — Local health officials say recoveries have increased by 100 overnight in Kanawha County, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,698.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department report 62 new COVID-19 cases. The county has reported a total of 11,361 cases, with 1,426 of the cases active.

The total number of deaths in Kanawha County remains at 237.

Kanawha County is in gold on the Department of Health and Human Resource’s County Alert System map.