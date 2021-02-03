Coronavirus Updates

Recovery numbers continue to rise in Kanawha County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) — Local health officials say recoveries have increased by 100 overnight in Kanawha County, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,698.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department report 62 new COVID-19 cases. The county has reported a total of 11,361 cases, with 1,426 of the cases active.

The total number of deaths in Kanawha County remains at 237.

Kanawha County is in gold on the Department of Health and Human Resource’s County Alert System map.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS