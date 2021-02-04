Regional vaccine clinics face high demand and limited supply

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is working in conjunction with many community partners to run five regional vaccination clinics in the county.

Frontline workers at one clinic by St. Mary’s Education Center in Huntington braved the cold conditions to get more Mountain State residents vaccinated.

“This morning there was a lot of people lined up…. I think they’re worried we’re gonna run out of the vaccine.” Gordon Merry, director, Cabell County EMS

The clinics serve those from the Cabell and surrounding counties.

The vaccination clinic serves those from Cabell and surrounding counties. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

“If I have a vaccine, it’s going in an arm. We’re not going to waste one.” Gordon Merry, director, Cabell County EMS

“We receive a few hundred doses each week for specific priority groups, and then compared with our waitlist that is only a small section, so that is why we are working diligently to utilize those doses, nothing goes to waste.” Hannah Petracca, public information officer, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

One location alone gave out hundreds of booster doses of the vaccine Thursday, but health leaders say the biggest obstacle is the increasing demand.

Health officials say vaccine supply isn’t meeting demand. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

“Vaccine supply doesn’t meet vaccine demand. We’re doing our best to work the list that we have. It’s a very extensive waitlist but we do our best with the doses that we’re given each week to schedule those and be as efficient as possible working our way down that list.” Hannah Petracca, public information officer, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

Despite the prevailing anxiety about waiting lists and wait-times to get the COVID-19 vaccine, those at the vaccination clinic say the process proved smooth and efficient.

“They have this thing down to a science it looks like.” Tom McComas, who brought his father-in-law for his second dose

“They communicated with us when they said they would for number two, and the first one was incredibly smooth so I wasn’t anxious! I was anxious because I wanted it, but it was no problem really.” Mike Keller, who got his second dose

“It’s very efficient, we called the health department, they called us back with our date, our time, we knew exactly where to go, what to do.” Sharon Kontos, who brought her husband for his second dose

Those behind the scheduling advise patience as they work their way down the list:

“As manufacturing increases, we’ll be able to provide more vaccine. It’s not a matter of ‘we can’t do it’, it’s just a matter of if we have the vaccine on hand or not.” Hannah Petracca, public information officer, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

For more information on how to register, visit the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s website here.

