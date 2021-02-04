Reluctant to take the COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s why you shouldn’t be

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginians may still be skeptical about the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines because they were seemingly developed incredibly quickly.

On Wednesday, West Virginia Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh stressed that these vaccines were actually many years in the making. They may have been created quickly, but that creation was based upon years of research and development dating back to the 2013 SARS pandemic.

Dr. Marsh said that vaccines like these can be easily altered to combat new variants of coronavirus like the strains we’ve already seen in the United Kingdom and South Africa. He also added that those who are still skeptical of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could potentially opt to take the more traditionally-developed Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which should be available in the next two weeks.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the West Virginia DHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.