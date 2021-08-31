Roane General Hospital to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

FILE — A paramedic with Israel’s Magen David Adom medical service gets a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on August 24, 2021 at a vaccination centre in Holon. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

SPENCER, WV (WOWK)—According to a release, the Board of Directors of Roane General Hospital voted to require vaccination for all hospital employees.

This decision comes after the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older.

The release noted that the hospital already requires other types of vaccine, such as flu shots, as a condition of employment.

“We believe requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for our employees is the right thing to do to protect our patients and fellow coworkers,” said Doug Bentz, CEO of Roane General Hospital. “The vaccine is proven to be safe and is the most effective tool in fighting the COVID-19 virus, particularly when it comes to preventing serious illness and death.”

Coronavirus numbers in West Virginia have drastically increased since mid-July, and this includes the number of people hospitalized, in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Roane General Hospital employees will have until October 31, 2021 to become fully vaccinated.