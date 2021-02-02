Saint Albans seniors get help registering for COVID-19 vaccine

St Albans, WV (WOWK) — As West Virginia continues vaccinating its seniors against COVID-19, many seniors have had trouble registering for it, whether it’s over the phone or online.

On Tuesday more than 70 seniors were registered for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Saint Albans Hansford Senior Center.

“We have discovered that we have some people that are falling through the cracks on registration,” said St Albans Mayor Scott James.

James says seniors make up nearly half of the city’s population and many of them lack internet service or do not know how to use a computer.

“My city recorder was at the pharmacy the other day and she heard a gentleman say ‘I don’t know how to use a computer, I don’t have a computer’ and he walked away dejected with his head down saying to himself ‘I’m going to catch COVID before I get the shot.'”

The Hansford Senior Center decided to try to make it easier for seniors and invite them to the Hansford Center where they could walk them through the process and register them.

Those who didn’t show up in person were able to call the center and give their information over the phone.

Gary Dixson came in person; he doesn’t have internet at home.

“It was horrible. I tried to get through before, and I can’t get through to nobody,” he said.

Others like Kenneth Miles say they just wish the process was easier.

“It’s been such an uproar, nobody knew what to do, half the time I tried to call Charleston, and they put you on hold forever,” he said.

Because they’ll tell you, it’s hard to get help these days.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news