School board votes to send students back to in-person instruction

Charleston, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia School Board of Education unanimously voted to send students back to the classrooms Tuesday.

The Board heard from COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh before voting.

Dr. Marsh stated in-person classroom instruction is safe, both for teachers as well as students and school personnel so long as masks and distancing are followed.

The board voted to mandate in-person K-8 instruction for five days a week and recommended five days a week for grades 9- 12.

COVID-19 transmission rates, according to Dr. Clay Marsh are only about 50% of what county transmission rates are under the DHHR map for the K-8 group.

The West Virginia Education Association and AFT of West Virginia gave comment before DR. Clay Marsh spoke and asked the board to let the decision of in-person instruction be at the discretion of the local school boards ‘who know their communities best.’