Second correctional officer in WV dies due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A lieutenant serving at the Northern Regional Jail and Correctional Facility died Saturday, Feb. 13 while hospitalized for COVID-19.

West Virginia Gov. Justice and the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the death of Lt. Delmar Dean, 49 of Weirton.

Dean served with the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for 26 years. He is survived by his wife of 15 years and their two daughters.

DHS officials say Dean’s funeral services are planned for Wednesday, Feb. 17 in Weirton.

Dean’s death follows that of Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer, 58, who served at the Saint Marys Correctional Center in Pleasants County since 1998. Rustemeyer died Jan. 2, also while receiving treatment for COVID-19.

