Second WVU football player tests positive for COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – A second Mountaineer has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to West Virginia University’s website, a second Mountaineer football student-athlete has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days.

WVU officials began contact tracing procedures and identified student-athletes who could have been exposed to the virus by this player.

Those additional student-athletes will also be mandated to self-quarantine per the department’s plan.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories