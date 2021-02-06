Senator Manchin visits Marion County COVID-19 vaccine clinic

WHITE HALL, WV (WBOY) -– West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin was in Marion County Saturday to check out one of the Marion County vaccine clinics.

While the clinic was not offering any vaccines to patients, Manchin was walked through the process of how the clinic operates.

Manchin spoke with the media on Saturday at Middletown Commons.

The CDC’s latest data shows that West Virginia has administered 89% of the vaccines it was given to this point, the highest rate in the country. Despite a slow distribution from the federal government, West Virginia has done its part to get as many needles in arms as possible. One reason why some doses do not end up in arms is because the vaccines have to be kept at a certain temperature, which clinics do not possess the ability to keep them at for long periods of time.

So, if the vaccines are not administered, they spoil. Manchin discussed a possible solution to having those doses spoil. He wanted more communication between counties so that they can be transferred between clinics, that way vaccines can be distributed where they are needed.

At the White Hall clinic, there are four vaccination stations that have given as many as 300 doses per day.

“There should be an emergency list that we call, ‘Okay, go over here and get it. If you can get it right now, go an hour, get it right here.’ Those times of things that’ll respond. There shouldn’t be one ounce of serum being wasted or spoiled,” he explained.

Senate Democrats pushed forward the latest $1.9 trillion relief package on Friday. Hesitant to agree at first, Manchin introduced an amendment along with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) that helped refocus the distribution to low to middle income individuals and families. Once that amendment passed, Manchin voted along with his party and moved the bill along.