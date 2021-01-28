Seniors experience technological gap issues registering for COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It has been four days since West Virginia launched an online portal to handle scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those 65 years and older.

It relieved county health departments of that responsibility and helped smooth out the process, but there is still a lot of confusion due to the technological gap and poor internet access within the state.

In terms of vaccinations, West Virginia is ahead of the game. An additional 450 people were vaccinated today the Salvation Army in Charleston.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources now handles vaccine registration online. Those tech-savvy may find this to be easy, but the elderly may find it more difficult.

The United Way of Central West Virginia is helping fill the technological gap.

United Way of Central West Virginia President, Margaret O’Neal said, “tt’s more than an internet search. I need a conversation, I need somebody to answer my questions and certainly we aren’t medical professionals and we said that upfront, but we were able to offer some comfort I think.”

Volunteers help seniors through the registration process over the phone to provide peace of mind.

“We can’t always give shots, but we can sure talk on the phone and we can help people with those kinds of appointments or just information, so people should never be afraid to call. We’re happy to talk to you. Sometimes we have answers and sometimes we don’t. If we don’t we’ll try to find them for you,” said O’Neal.

The United Way of Central West Virginia and the WV DHHR both have info lines West Virginians can call to help them through the vaccnation process and answer any questions regarding the vaccine.

You can contact United Way at 304-340-3500 or call the WV DHHR COVID-19 Info Line at 833-734-0965.

If you are 65 years or older, you are eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia. To register online, click here.

