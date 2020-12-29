Six COVID-19 deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials report six additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 92-year-old woman, a 77-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman,

Kanawha County has lost 186 lives since the outbreak began.

KCHD also report 73 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 8,648. Of these cases, 1,810 are active cases.

6,652 Kanawha County residents have recovered from the virus.