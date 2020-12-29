Six COVID-19 deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials report six additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 92-year-old woman, a 77-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman,
Kanawha County has lost 186 lives since the outbreak began.
KCHD also report 73 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 8,648. Of these cases, 1,810 are active cases.
6,652 Kanawha County residents have recovered from the virus.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.