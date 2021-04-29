Special needs COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Charleston

FILE – In this April 3, 2021, file photo, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain. A patchwork of advice is emerging from governments across Europe and farther afield, a day after the European Union’s drug regulator said there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare clotting disorder. Regulators in the United Kingdom and the EU both stressed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people with autism and other developmental disorders is being organized by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, which have partnered with Community Autism and Education Systems (CARES), Autism Services Center and Bible Center Church.

The clinic will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7, and it will be located at Bible Center Church at 100 Bible Center Drive in Charleston.

A second-dose clinic will be scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at the same location.

This clinic will accommodate its patients with special needs by providing reduced wait time, smaller crowd size and visual supports. Patients can stay in their vehicles or get their vaccines in a sensory-friendly environment.

Training from Autism Services Center and CARES will be provided to staff prior to the event, and vaccines will be made available to family members and support staff.

“We appreciate the help of CARES and the Autism Services Center in putting this clinic together. We hope this event makes getting a COVID-19 vaccine a little easier for people with development disorders, their families and caregivers,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The special needs clinic will by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 304-348-8080.