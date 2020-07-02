Spike in COVID-19 cases reported in local county

Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus in West Virginia

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A spike in COVID-19 cases is being reported in one local county in our region.

According to the Cabell-Huntington Health Deaprtment, during a seven day period from June 25th to July 1st, 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cabell County.

Several identifiable factors are associated with risk of infection among Cabell County residents in the spread of the disease:

  • 1) Travel to and from multiple states is a risk factor
    for infection.
  • 2) Household members as well as extended family members of infected individuals
    are at particular risk.
  • 3) Gatherings are a risk factor for infection and infections have been reported associated with larger social gatherings, but also from smaller visits among non-household family members.

