St. Albans church service linked to several COVID cases

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A St. Albans church service has been linked to several positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

In a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on behalf of the King’s River Worship Center, the church was notified on September 2 that an individual who attended its worship service on Sunday, August 30, 2020 had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, September 4, the church announced via its Facebook page that others who had attended the same service, including the Lead Pastor Chris Kimbro, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Since learning of the positive tests for COVID-19, the church says they immediately initiated a more stringent cleaning program for its facilities, moved services from in-person to online, and closed its office.

The church is currently working with the local health department and making sure all necessary steps are being taken to mitigate the spread of the virus.