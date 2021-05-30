State parks offering COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In efforts to get as many people as possible vaccinated for COVID-19, people can now get the shot while taking a leisurely camping trip.

Some might not think Chief Logan State Park would be the ideal place to get vaccinated, but Governor Jim Justice asked community leaders work together to get the job done.

“As the numbers continue to come down, we’re really trying to get out to the people and meet them where they are and make it really convenient for them if they have not gotten vaccinated to date,” Kristin Dial, who works at Coalfield Health Center said.

“If someone is confined and they can’t get out, we offer to go out and give the vaccine and return date. We go back and give them the second vaccine,” Cindy Adams, Paramedic Supervisor at the Ambulance Service in Logan County said.

Many people are still looking for ways to have fun and still social distance.

“Camping is really trending up and it’s really popular. Everyone seems to be buying a camper these days and we have a really nice campground,” Michael Ward, Park Superintendent of Chief Logan State Park said.

This is the Logan County medical staff’s second day giving out vaccinations. Although the weather has been a hindrance, they expect more people to come for vaccinations Monday.

“It’s unlimited. We have supply so we have back supply so anyone that shows up can get a vaccine this weekend, we’ve done more than 13,000 in Logan County to date,” Dial said.

Staff will be giving out vaccinations tomorrow outside the museum inside Chief Logan State Park from 9 a.m to noon.

