State records 89th COVID-related death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has recorded it’s 89th COVID-19-related death.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the death of a 74-year old female from Berkeley County.
“Please join with us in grieving the passing of this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
DHHR reports as of 10 a.m., June 21, there have been 150,170 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,533 total cases, 770 of them currently being active.
At least 1,674 Mountain State residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
State confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (12/0), Berkeley (414/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (80/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (58/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (50/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (210/5), Kanawha (258/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (137/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (70/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (48/13), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (31/1), Randolph (150/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (10/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
