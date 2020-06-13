State tests almost 3,000 of West Virginia’s vulnerable for the coronavirus

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In an attempt to increase the testing opportunities for West Virginia’s f minorities and other vulnerable populations state officials held free testing in eight Mountain State counties.

The Governor’s Office, DHHR, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the WV National Guard offered the testing, with support from local health departments and community partners.

Preliminary reports show the two-day testing resulted in 353 individuals tested in Greenbrier County; 421 in Hancock County; 175 in Logan County; and 628 in Wood County. Additional testing was held in Grant (117 tested), Hampshire (193 tested), Hardy (231 tested), and Kanawha (899 tested) counties.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on June 13, there have been 129,724 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,274 total cases and 88 deaths.

At least 1,571 West Virginia residents have recovered. The state now has 615 active cases.

State confirmed cases per county include (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (369/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (13/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (45/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (202/5), Kanawha (238/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (129/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (54/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (22/1), Randolph (141/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (104/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/3), Wyoming (5/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

