State to offer additional COVID-19 testing tomorrow in Lewisburg

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered DHHR and the WV National Guard, along with the Greenbrier County Health Department to offer testing of Greenbrier county residents, due to an outbreak in a local church.

Preliminary reports show today’s testing event resulted in 175 individuals tested.

Testing will continue from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., tomorrow, Monday, June 15 at Dorie Miller Park in Lewisburg.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5:00 p.m., on June 14, 2020, there have been 131,223 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,290 total cases and 88 deaths.

State confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (369/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (21/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (45/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (202/5), Kanawha (239/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (55/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (141/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne, Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/3), Wyoming (5/0). (Includes Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Berkeley, Clay and Wayne counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

