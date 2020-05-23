State’s cumulative percent positive test results rate shows slight decrease

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., May 23, there have been 83,744 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,717 total cases and 72 deaths. This is an increase of 12 cases from yesterday afternoon’s update.

The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate currently stands at 2.05%. WV DHHR State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp said yesterday health officials expected the recent increase in numbers as guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention now includes probable cases of COVID-19 in total numbers.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard now includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

State confirmed cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable cases) include: Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (255/8), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (43/1), Gilmer (9/0), Grant (8/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (14/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (36/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (142/3), Kanawha (207/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (48/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (120/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (38/0), Pendleton (7/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/0), Preston (15/4), Putnam (31/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories