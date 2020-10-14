Summers County reports first COVID-19 death, Doddridge County in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials say four more West Virginians have died from COVID-19, and Doddridge County has moved into red on the County Alert System.

As of 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old male from Kanawha County, and a 67-year-old male from Summers County, bringing the state’s death total to 391. This is also the first death related to COVID-19 reported in Summers County.

Doddridge County is now red on the County Alert System while Berkeley, Randolph, Nicholas, Mingo, and Marshall counties are in orange.

As of 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, state health officials report 263 new COVID-19 cases. The state has reported 18,818 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 4,612 active cases and 13,815 West Virginians who have recovered from COVID-19.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (154), Berkeley (1,301), Boone (276), Braxton (26), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,066), Calhoun (31), Clay (48), Doddridge (59), Fayette (695), Gilmer (57), Grant (177), Greenbrier (145), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (99), Harrison (573), Jackson (334), Jefferson (488), Kanawha (3,170), Lewis (58), Lincoln (199), Logan (697), Marion (333), Marshall (221), Mason (154), McDowell (99), Mercer (488), Mineral (192), Mingo (467), Monongalia (2,183), Monroe (170), Morgan (83), Nicholas (158), Ohio (421), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (732), Raleigh (623), Randolph (351), Ritchie (20), Roane (79), Summers (67), Taylor (156), Tucker (49), Tyler (24), Upshur (191), Wayne (460), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (437), Wyoming (144).

There will be free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Nicholas, Putnam, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, and Wirt counties:

Berkeley County, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV by appointment only. Call (304)-267-5031.

Cabell County, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV. Flu shots are also available.

Doddridge County, 8: a.m – 12 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Harrison County, 9 a.m – 12 p.m. Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV

Kanawha County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sissonville Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 2007 McClure Parkway, Sissonville, WV. Flu shots are also available.

Logan County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Mingo Central High School, 1000 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV

Monongalia County, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Nicholas County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Summersville Arena/Conference Center, 3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV

Putnam County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Randolph County, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike, Grafton, WV

Upshur County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolf Drive, Huntington, WV

Wayne County, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wirt County Board of Education, 389 Mulberry Street, Elizabeth, WV

