Testing continues to evolve in West Virginia counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — There have been 81 days of tracking the spread of the COVID-19 virus in West Virginia.

In those 81 days, one county has been actively trying to control the spread.

Some counties in the Mountain State have more testing readily available than others. Kanawha County had its 15th drive-thru testing event take place this past weekend. The county has 229 active cases — and the testing was free.

“People would roll down their windows and thank us personally. That was so rewarding for the fact that now they wanted to be tested. We’ve been waiting for testing for months, and now we have that available to them so we had a lot of thumbs up,” Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

In contrast, Putnam County, which has 35 active cases, has only had one free drive-thru testing event take place.

I think in every county they have to look at the numbers they’re seeing, how many positives they have in their county, do they have a lot of need in the community and do they have target populations that aren’t getting addressed. Lolita Kirk, administrator at the Putnam County Health Department.

But both Kanawha County and Putnam County have seen a rise in asymptomatic cases. Contrary to belief at the beginning of the pandemic, those without symptoms are now encouraged to get tested.

