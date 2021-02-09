Testing Tuesday events planned twice a month in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Once COVID-19 vaccines became available some local health departments shifted their focus from testing to vaccinations. But testing for the virus remains important so the Kanawha Charleston Health Department went back into the community to offer free drive-thru testing Tuesday.

Raven Vance has been tested for COVID-19 several times since the start of the pandemic. She had her 9th test during what the Kanawha Charleston Health Department is calling Testing Tuesday.

“Totally easy,” Vance said, desribing the experience. “My eyes watered a little bit, but aside from that it is good.” Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department said the lines are shorter than they were last summer in part because there are more testing options available. She said the process is also more streamlined. She said the information gathered is still valuable.

“We want to make sure we aren’t missing pockets. We are very happy to see that numbers are going down, hospitalizations are going down, the positivity rate is going down, active case counts are going down, but we don’t want to be missing anything. So it is important to be out here testing and connecting to the community and making sure that we aren’t missing disease if it is out there,” Dr. Young said.

Young also said it is important to stay on top of their game when it comes to testing.

“You know this is good practice because as we continue to vaccinate we’ve got to be careful watching different variants of the virus,” Young said. “If there would be a surge for any reason we’ve got to be able to dust off everything and be able to have that change of operations.”

She said even though vaccines are getting out there people must remain vigilant about getting tested, wearing masks and social distancing.

The Testing Tuesday events will be every other Tuesday by the Schoenbaum Center near Patrick Street. The events are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.