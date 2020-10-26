Third Kanawha County Assessor’s Office employee tests positive COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An employee at the Kanawha County Assessor’s office tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the third employee to test positive at the assessor’s office in two months. The county previously reported a positive case at the office on Sept. 9 and a second on Oct. 9.
Kanawha County Commission Officials say the employee had limited access to the public and proper protocols are being followed.
I continue to be concerned for the employees and the public. We must continue to provide essential services to the public, by law, such as the Election, property transfers, and property assessments. We will continue to follow all necessary guidelines and immediately respond to any COVID positive employees and clean and sanitize the offices.Kent Carper, Kanawha County Comission President
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.