Third Kanawha County Assessor’s Office employee tests positive COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An employee at the Kanawha County Assessor’s office tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the third employee to test positive at the assessor’s office in two months. The county previously reported a positive case at the office on Sept. 9 and a second on Oct. 9.

Kanawha County Commission Officials say the employee had limited access to the public and proper protocols are being followed.

I continue to be concerned for the employees and the public. We must continue to provide essential services to the public, by law, such as the Election, property transfers, and property assessments. We will continue to follow all necessary guidelines and immediately respond to any COVID positive employees and clean and sanitize the offices. Kent Carper, Kanawha County Comission President

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.