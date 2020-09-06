Thomas Health implements new ‘No Visitor’ policy amidst COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Thomas Health has announced a new change to its visitor policy over the weekend because of concerns of the coronavirus.

Effective immediately, Thomas Health has closed St. Francis hospitals to all visitors.

According to a post on their Facebook page, caregivers will not be able to be present for inpatients, outpatient testing, surgery patients or physician office visits.

Exceptions will be made for pediatric, obstetrical services, and the NICU for the duration of the patient’s stay. Additionally, end-of-life visitation may be authorized on a case-by-case basis.

For emergency room visits, if an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany a patient into the emergency room. That person will then be asked to leave.

Patients of Thomas Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, and the offices of Thomas Health Physician Practices will continue to receive treatment in person. However, Telemedicine visits for THPP providers remain available.

Charleston Memorial Medical Center has also adjusted their visitor policy.