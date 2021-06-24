Thomas Health reports zero COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in 453 days

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Thomas Health, Thursday, June 24 marked the first day since March 28 of 2020 that the hospital system reported zero COVID-19 positive inpatients.

That means it’s been 453 days since they last reported this number.

“It has been a long journey since this all began,” Dan Lauffer, President, and CEO of Thomas Health commented. “While we know COVID-19 has not been eradicated, it provides a glimmer of hope that things are going back to normal. We could not have gotten through the difficulty of the last 453 days without the hard work and determination of our staff.”

Thomas Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Matthew Upton, stated “with vaccination and monoclonal antibody treatments readily available; we hope that this is the beginning of a new trend for not only Thomas Health but our community and our state. The fight is not over, but with prevention and early treatment, we will prevail.”

The company operates Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston and Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston.