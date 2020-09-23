Three additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials have reported three deaths from COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 23, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials have confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old female, an 86-year-old male and an 80-year-old male. Kanawha County has 72 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

These deaths are not part of today’s state COVID-19 numbers.

Kanawha County health officials have also confirmed 2,495 total COVID-19 cases, with 2,480 are confirmed cases, 15 probable cases and 980 active cases. There are 1,443 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

