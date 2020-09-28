Three additional COVID-19 deaths in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting three additional West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 337 deaths.

As of 10 a.m, Monday, Sept. 28, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old male from Berkeley County.

The WV DHHR has also confirmed 164 new reported positive cases in the mountain state within the last 24 hours. Of the 15,512 total cases of COVID-19, 3,987 are active cases and 11,188 West Virginians have recovered.

There are free COVID-19 testing locations today in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Taylor and Wayne counties. There will also be free COVID-19 testing tomorrow. Sept 29 in Putnam and Fayette counties.

Boone County, 1 p.m – 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville

1 p.m – 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville Cabell County , 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington

, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington Kanawha County , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview (flu shots also offered)

, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview (flu shots also offered) Taylor County , 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt 119 S), Grafton

, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt 119 S), Grafton Wayne County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolfe Drive, Huntington

12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolfe Drive, Huntington Fayette County , September 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope

, September 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope Putnam County, September 29, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot

Number of cases per county: Barbour (66), Berkeley (1002), Boone (220), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (823), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (25), Fayette (622), Gilmer (45), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), Hancock (149), Hardy (90), Harrison (369), Jackson (266), Jefferson (433), Kanawha (2,688), Lewis (38), Lincoln (169), Logan (620), Marion (274), Marshall (178), Mason (142), McDowell (84), Mercer (418), Mineral (175), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,021), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (104), Ohio (373), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (566), Raleigh (521), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (51), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (29), Tyler (16), Upshur (81), Wayne (398), Webster (8), Wetzel (55), Wirt (12), Wood (366), Wyoming (118).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.