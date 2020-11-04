Three additional COVID-19 deaths, second county becomes red in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three more West Virginians have died from COVID-19 and another county is red on the County Alert System.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials confirm the deaths of a 96-year-old female from Brooke County, a 79-year-old male from Cabell County, and an 87-year-old female from Cabell County.

WV DHHR have confirmed 472 deaths related to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, the WV DHHR says 394 new COVID-19 cases have increased the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 25,987, with 23,750 confirmed and 2,237 probable cases. There are 5,663 active COVID-19 cases and 19,852 recoveries in West Virginia.

Mineral County joins Mingo County as a red county on the County Alert System. Counties in orange are Ohio, Tyler, Marshall, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Hampshire, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. Monroe and Braxton counties have changed from orange to gold.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (193), Berkeley (1,763), Boone (431), Braxton (77), Brooke (262), Cabell (1,611), Calhoun (37), Clay (69), Doddridge (73), Fayette (812), Gilmer (64), Grant (202), Greenbrier (225), Hampshire (158), Hancock (251), Hardy (110), Harrison (700), Jackson (435), Jefferson (667), Kanawha (3,937), Lewis (126), Lincoln (276), Logan (811), Marion (439), Marshall (478), Mason (188), McDowell (143), Mercer (838), Mineral (272), Mingo (696), Monongalia (2,417), Monroe (268), Morgan (167), Nicholas (196), Ohio (683), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (37), Pocahontas (74), Preston (238), Putnam (1,040), Raleigh (899), Randolph (449), Ritchie (62), Roane (116), Summers (157), Taylor (177), Tucker (68), Tyler (62), Upshur (293), Wayne (642), Webster (38), Wetzel (240), Wirt (59), Wood (798), Wyoming (384).

Berkeley County:

12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV

12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Spring Mills High School, 499 Campus Drive, Martinsburg WV

Braxton County:

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., WV NG Armory Sutton, 1072 State Street, Gassaway, WV

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Burnsville Volunteer Fire Department, 237A Kanawha Ave, Burnsville, WV

Cabell County:

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County:

2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Hampshire County:

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Slanesville Ruritan, 6458 Bloomery Pike, Augusta, WV

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV

Jackson County:

9 a.m.– 12 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington St, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County:

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shepherd University, 301 N King Street, Shepherdstown, WV

12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Sam Michaels Park, 235 Sam Michael’s Lane, Harpers Ferry, WV

4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Page Jackson Elementary School, 370 Page-Jackson School Road, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County:

12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ben Morris Ballfield, 8500 MacCorkle Avenue, Marmet, WV (flu shots and HIV testing offered), Walk up testing

Lincoln County:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Alum Creek Church of Christ, 2368 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV

Logan County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

8:00 AM -12:00 PM, Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldrich Branch Road, Logan, WV

Marion County:

12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sandhill Elementary School, 169 Sandhill Road, Dallas, WV

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

2 p.m. – 6 p.m., McMechen Volunteer Fire Department, 811 Marshall St., McMechen, WV

Mineral County:

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Dr, Keyser, WV

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mineral County Airport, 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV

Mingo County:

4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Delorme Bible Church, 1876 Route 49, Edgarton, WV

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Williamson Health & Wellness, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Tug Valley High School (Mt. Hope), 50 Panther Ave, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County:

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lindside United Methodist Church, 8764 Seneca Trail South, Lindside, WV

2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greenville Senior Center, 309 Greenville High School Rd, Greenville, WV

Morgan County:

12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County:

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 1333 Van Meter Way, West Liberty, WV

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wheeling Island Fire Department, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County:

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Valley Park, 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane, WV

Ritchie County:

2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Pennsboro Fire Department, 208 Kimball Ave, Pennsboro, WV

12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie High School, 201 Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV

2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Smithville Fire Department, Route 47, Smithville, WV

Roane County:

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Roane County Family Health Care, 146 Williams Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County:

12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Tyler County:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Ave, Sistersville, WV

1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Upshur County:

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Hodgesville Elementary School, 918 Teter Road, Buckhannon, WV

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Banks District Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Rock Cave Road, Rock Cave, WV

2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County:

11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolf Drive, Huntington, WV

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Prichard Fire Department, 1255 Round Bottom Road, Prichard, WV

Wetzel County:

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

12 p.m. – 2 p.m., Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hundred High School, 3490 Horney Highway, Hundred, WV

Wood County:

9 a.m. – 11 p.m., North End Church of Christ, 1301 West Virginia Ave, Parkersburg, WV

12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Wood County Parking Lot, By Blennerhassett Hotel, 315 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV

4 p.m. – 7 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County:

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Huff Consolidated Schools, 374 Lizard Creek Road, Hanover, WV

12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Herndon Consolidated Schools, Rt. 10, Bud, WV

