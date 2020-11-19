Coronavirus Updates

Three new COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three new deaths have been reported in Kanawha County, bringing the total to 130.

The three new deaths are a 62-year-old man, a 71-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman.

Active cases have jumped by 39 over the last twenty-four hours to 1,023. Total cases in the county are up to 5,105, up 97 from Wednesday.

On the bright side, recovered cases are up to 4,000, up fifty-five from Wednesday.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS