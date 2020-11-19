Three new COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three new deaths have been reported in Kanawha County, bringing the total to 130.

The three new deaths are a 62-year-old man, a 71-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman.

Active cases have jumped by 39 over the last twenty-four hours to 1,023. Total cases in the county are up to 5,105, up 97 from Wednesday.

On the bright side, recovered cases are up to 4,000, up fifty-five from Wednesday.