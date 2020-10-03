Three new COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County officials are reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials have confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old female, an 81-year-old male and a 90-year-old male. At this time, the total number of deaths in Kanawha County is 84. These deaths are not yet reflected in today’s statewide report.

County health officials are also reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County, making the new total to 2,947. Of those, 2,911 are confirmed cases and 36 are probable cases. There are 996 active cases and 1,867 recoveries in Kanawha County.

Coming up this week, The KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center, 1701 Fifth Avenue, Charleston.

Free flu shows will also be available.

