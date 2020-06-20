Total recovered from COVID-19 continue to rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., June 20, there have been 148,313 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,486 total cases and 88 deaths.
At least 1,669 West Virginians have recovered. There are currently 729 active cases.
State confirmed cases per county include:
- Barbour (11/0)
- Berkeley (409/18)
- Boone (20/0)
- Braxton (3/0)
- Brooke (5/1)
- Cabell (77/3)
- Calhoun (2/0)
- Clay (10/0)
- Fayette (57/0)
- Gilmer (10/0)
- Grant (15/1)
- Greenbrier (48/0)
- Hampshire (40/0)
- Hancock (19/2)
- Hardy (40/1)
- Harrison (48/1)
- Jackson (141/0)
- Jefferson (210/5)
- Kanawha (255/8)
- Lewis (15/0)
- Lincoln (5/0)
- Logan (21/0)
- Marion (51/2)
- Marshall (36/1)
- Mason (15/0)
- McDowell (6/0)
- Mercer (19/0)
- Mineral (51/2)
- Mingo (11/3)
- Monongalia (135/14)
- Monroe (8/1)
- Morgan (19/1)
- Nicholas (7/0)
- Ohio (67/1)
- Pendleton (12/1)
- Pleasants (3/1)
- Pocahontas (23/1)
- Preston (39/6)
- Putnam (40/1)
- Raleigh (28/1)
- Randolph (148/0)
- Ritchie (3/0)
- Roane (11/0)
- Summers (1/0)
- Taylor (12/1)
- Tucker (5/0)
- Tyler (3/0)
- Upshur (12/1)
- Wayne (105/1)
- Wetzel (9/0)
- Wirt (4/0)
- Wood (52/4)
- Wyoming (7/0)
(Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case)
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Four friends work to unite their community with mural
- Juneteenth: A day of celebration on the West Side of Charleston
- WV healthcare workers gather at state capitol to end racial stigmas in medical practices
- 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- KY Sen. McConnell thanks healthcare workers in Boyd County
- Unconventional celebration: Jewel City honors senior class of 2020
- Ben & Jerry’s calls to defund the police in Juneteenth message
- COVID-19 cases connected to Myrtle Beach identified in West Virginia
- Tulsa leaders reverse decision about downtown curfew ahead of Trump’s rally
- More COVID-19 concerns in West Virginia for churches and fairs