Total recovered from COVID-19 continue to rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., June 20, there have been 148,313 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,486 total cases and 88 deaths.

At least 1,669 West Virginians have recovered. There are currently 729 active cases.

State confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (11/0)

Berkeley (409/18)

Boone (20/0)

Braxton (3/0)

Brooke (5/1)

Cabell (77/3)

Calhoun (2/0)

Clay (10/0)

Fayette (57/0)

Gilmer (10/0)

Grant (15/1)

Greenbrier (48/0)

Hampshire (40/0)

Hancock (19/2)

Hardy (40/1)

Harrison (48/1)

Jackson (141/0)

Jefferson (210/5)

Kanawha (255/8)

Lewis (15/0)

Lincoln (5/0)

Logan (21/0)

Marion (51/2)

Marshall (36/1)

Mason (15/0)

McDowell (6/0)

Mercer (19/0)

Mineral (51/2)

Mingo (11/3)

Monongalia (135/14)

Monroe (8/1)

Morgan (19/1)

Nicholas (7/0)

Ohio (67/1)

Pendleton (12/1)

Pleasants (3/1)

Pocahontas (23/1)

Preston (39/6)

Putnam (40/1)

Raleigh (28/1)

Randolph (148/0)

Ritchie (3/0)

Roane (11/0)

Summers (1/0)

Taylor (12/1)

Tucker (5/0)

Tyler (3/0)

Upshur (12/1)

Wayne (105/1)

Wetzel (9/0)

Wirt (4/0)

Wood (52/4)

Wyoming (7/0)

(Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case)

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories