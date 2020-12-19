Two additional COVID-19 deaths, 81 new cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) — Local health officials report two COVID-19 deaths and 81 new cases in Kanawha County.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old female and a 68-year-old male. The county has lost 173 people since the start of the pandemic.
As of 4:30 p.m., the county is also reporting a total of 7,831 COVID-19 cases. Of that, there are 1,879 active cases.
According to KCHD officials, 5,769 people have recovered from the virus.
