Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County has lost two more lives due to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 66-year-old female and a 71-year-old female. Kanawha County has lost 134 lives since the pandemic began.

KCHD also says there are 5,301 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, with 4,871 confirmed cases and 430 probable cases. Of that, 1,039 cases are active and 4,128 residents of Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.