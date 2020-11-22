Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County has lost two more lives due to COVID-19.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 66-year-old female and a 71-year-old female. Kanawha County has lost 134 lives since the pandemic began.
KCHD also says there are 5,301 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, with 4,871 confirmed cases and 430 probable cases. Of that, 1,039 cases are active and 4,128 residents of Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.