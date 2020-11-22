Coronavirus Updates

Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County has lost two more lives due to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 66-year-old female and a 71-year-old female. Kanawha County has lost 134 lives since the pandemic began.

KCHD also says there are 5,301 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, with 4,871 confirmed cases and 430 probable cases. Of that, 1,039 cases are active and 4,128 residents of Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS