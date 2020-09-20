Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials have reported two additional deaths in West Virginia.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials have confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Kanawha County and an 81-year old female from Putnam County. These two deaths mark 310 COVID-19 related deaths.

State health officials also say there are 14,054 total positive cases in the Mountain State, a 183 increase from yesterday’s numbers.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (44), Berkeley (944), Boone (197), Braxton (10), Brooke (107), Cabell (718), Calhoun (24), Clay (35), Doddridge (18), Fayette (564), Gilmer (27), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (81), Harrison (339), Jackson (247), Jefferson (419), Kanawha (2,297), Lewis (38), Lincoln (155), Logan (572), Marion (254), Marshall (158), Mason (136), McDowell (80), Mercer (399), Mineral (164), Mingo (354), Monongalia (1,876), Monroe (148), Morgan (51), Nicholas (87), Ohio (351), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (496), Raleigh (472), Randolph (234), Ritchie (10), Roane (49), Summers (41), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (346), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (348), Wyoming (101).

WV DHHR Officials also have announced free COVID-19 testing locations are available today. Sunday Sept. 20 in Kanawha County and Monday, Sept. 21 in Kanawha, Lincoln, and Ohio counties:

Kanawha County, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, East, (Use Reynolds Street Entrance) Charleston, WV, September 20, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM,

Kanawha County, Nitro High School, 1300 Park Avenue, Nitro, WV, September 21, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM,

Lincoln County, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV, September 21, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM,

Ohio County, The Highlands (Power Center – lower parking lot), 565 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV, September 21, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

