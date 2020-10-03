Two additional COVID-19 deaths in WV, 161 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting two additional deaths in West Virginia with 161 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Fayette County and an 82-year old female from Kanawha County. West Virginia has now confirmed 357 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3rd, WV DHHR officials have confirmed 16,468 positive COVID-19 cases, with 4,173 active cases. 11,938 West Virginians who have recovered from COVID-19.

The WV DHHR will be hosting two free COVID-19 testing locations today in Jefferson and Marshall counties:

Jefferson County, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ranson Civic Center Parking Lot, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson

Marshall County, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville

Number of cases per county: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,085), Boone (250), Braxton (13), Brooke (117), Cabell (885), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (648), Gilmer (49), Grant (162), Greenbrier (132), Hampshire (110), Hancock (154), Hardy (94), Harrison (437), Jackson (288), Jefferson (445), Kanawha (2,842), Lewis (40), Lincoln (186), Logan (635), Marion (298), Marshall (184), Mason (147), McDowell (94), Mercer (436), Mineral (176), Mingo (398), Monongalia (2,079), Monroe (151), Morgan (61), Nicholas (122), Ohio (380), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (620), Raleigh (550), Randolph (268), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (141), Tucker (39), Tyler (17), Upshur (110), Wayne (419), Webster (8), Wetzel (65), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (129).

