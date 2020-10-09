Two additional COVID-19 deaths, more than 3,000 cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials are reporting two additional people have died from COVID-19 and more than 3,000 total cases have been reported in Kanawha County.

On Friday, Oct 9, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials confirm the deaths of a 92-year-old female and a 79-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 93.

KCHD is also reporting 34 newly reported cases of COVID-19, resulting in 3,117 reported total cases with 3,080 confirmed and 37 probable cases. There are also 996 active cases in Kanawha County, and 2,028 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.